Litigation Surge - Antitrust | Class Actions | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Antitrust | Class Actions

There was a surge of antitrust class actions last week. At least 11 federal cases were surfaced by Law.com Radar, well above the typical weekly average. Nearly half the suits accuse property companies of colluding to keep rent high by matching AI-generated prices, while pesticide manufacturers Syngenta and Corteva were hit with more claims that their 'loyalty payments' to distributors are unlawful kickbacks. Also, two suits challenge JetBlue and American Airlines' agreement to coordinate routes and share revenue at Boston Logan, JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty as part of their 'Northeast Alliance,' while Deutsche Bank and Rabobank were sued for allegedly manipulating prices for European government bonds.

Real Estate

December 13, 2022, 1:36 PM