Litigation Surge - New York | Allstate | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Allstate

Allstate filed a cluster of insurance fraud cases in New York on Monday against providers of medical equipment such as back braces, hot/cold packs and lumbar cushions. At least four federal lawsuits were filed accusing the providers of paying kickbacks to doctors and chiropractors at no-fault clinics in order to induce more equipment prescriptions for car crash victims, causing Allstate to receive inflated reimbursement requests. The suits, which collectively seek nearly $400,000, are backed by Morrison Mahoney.

Property & Casualty

March 12, 2024, 12:16 PM

nature of claim: /