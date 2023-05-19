Litigation Surge - Georgia | Southern Company | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Georgia | Southern Company

Georgia Power, a Southern Power subsidiary which operates Plant Scherer in Juliette, Georgia, removed a swarm of toxic tort lawsuits to Georgia Middle District Court on Thursday. The company removed nearly 10 cases brought on behalf of residents who were allegedly exposed to toxic chemicals from the defendant's coal ash disposal pond. Cases began piling up as early as October 2021, but the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the actions and filed renewal complaints; in its removal notices, Georgia Power accuses the plaintiffs of removing references to 'uranium' in the pleadings in order to avoid federal jurisdiction. Who got the work? Georgia Power is represented by Alston & Bird, James Bates Brannan Groover and Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield.

Energy

May 19, 2023, 4:24 PM

nature of claim: /