Litigation Surge - Indiana | ERISA | Law.com Radar

ERISA litigation surged in Indiana last month. At least 15 federal ERISA suits were filed, most of which seek allegedly unpaid trust contributions on behalf of masons, bricklayers and construction workers. While ERISA cases are fairly routine in the Hoosier State, last month's volume sticks out at twice the typical monthly average. Who's leading the charge? The suits were launched by several groups including Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers, the Teamsters and the Indiana State Council of Roofers.

Construction & Engineering

April 16, 2024, 1:47 PM

