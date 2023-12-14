Litigation Trend - North Carolina | Labor & Employment | Law...

Litigation Trend - North Carolina | Labor & Employment

Employment suits are gaining momentum in North Carolina. At least 46 federal employment cases were initiated in November, continuing a rising trend which traces back at least 11 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have increased by over 20 percent. Driving the trend are claims of discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability. Additionally, several lawsuits accuse employers of wrongfully denying workers' requests for religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Who's getting the work? On the plaintiffs side, the Spielberger Law Group and the Gibbons Law Group have been especially active; go-to defense firms include Jackson Lewis LLP, Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart and Littler Mendelson PC.

December 14, 2023

