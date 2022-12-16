Litigation Surge - Product Liability | DexCom | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | DexCom

DexCom removed a cluster of product liability lawsuits to California Southern District Court on Thursday. The company, represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, removed four lawsuits yesterday alleging that its G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System is inaccurate and fails to alert users of glucose dips or spikes. Nine identical lawsuits against DexCom were removed during the last week of November. Who's bringing the heat? The plaintiffs are backed by the mass tort firm Tosi Law.

Health Care

December 16, 2022, 2:38 PM