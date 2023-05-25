Litigation Surge - Government | District of Columbia | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Government | District of Columbia

Law.com Radar detected a surge of cases against the U.S. government on Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court, most of which pursue claims under the Freedom of Information Act. Seven federal lawsuits were surfaced by the platform, more than twice the typical daily average. Three cases brought by the Functional Government Initiative seek records pertaining to a proposed federal ban on gas stoves and appliances. Also, Judicial Watch is seeking documents from the FBI's investigation of a mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville on Mar. 27 which left six people dead, including three nine-year-old children.

Government

May 25, 2023, 1:13 PM

