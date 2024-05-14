Litigation Surge - Data Breach | AT&T | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | AT&T

AT&T was pummeled with data breach class actions in April after notifying customers that it would reset all passcodes due to a cyberattack. At least 38 federal class actions were launched on behalf of more than 70 million current and former customers whose contact info, social security numbers and other private information may have been posted on the dark web; according to AT&T, the compromised data was posted in March 2024, but appears to be from 2019 or earlier. Cases have been consolidated in Texas Northern District Court. Who got the work? AT&T is represented by Baker & Hostetler.

May 14, 2024, 1:45 PM

