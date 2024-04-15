Litigation Surge - Copyright | Sinclair Broadcast Group | La...

Litigation Surge - Copyright | Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, a major television station owner known for its conservative political bent, was hit with a swarm of copyright infringement lawsuits in Maryland last week. At least three cases were filed in Maryland District Court, all of which accuse Sinclair of posting copyrighted photos and videos on its websites and social media accounts without permission. For instance, Level 12 Productions accuses the defendant of posting the plaintiff's videos of the Jan. 6 riots on the defendant's platform Full Measure, and a suit by News2Share alleges that Sinclair used the plaintiff's videos for news articles about neo-Nazi leader Christopher Pohlhaus. All three suits are backed by the Sanders Law Group.

Telecommunications

April 15, 2024, 2:02 PM

nature of claim: /