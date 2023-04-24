Litigation Surge - Securities | Seagen | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Securities | Seagen

Seagen, a drug company focused on targeted cancer therapies, was hit with a flurry of shareholder lawsuits last week over the company's proposed acquisition by Pfizer for $43 billion. The company saw four new suits last week in New York Southern District Court claiming that Seagen’s directors filed a misleading proxy statement in support of the deal. The suits are backed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, Brodsky & Smith, Risen Law and Melwani & Chan.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 24, 2023, 4:34 PM

