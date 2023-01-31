Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Copyright | Law...

Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Copyright

There was a surge of copyright litigation last week against major retailers. At least five federal cases were filed in California and New York against Fortune 500 retailers including Burlington Stores, Costco, Dillard's, T.J. Maxx and Urban Outfitters. Most suits were brought by Doniger/Burroughs on behalf of textile company Star Fabrics and accuse stores of selling clothes with infringing floral patterns. Also of note: 'True to the Game' author Teri Woods sued Amazon, Audible and other defendants for allegedly offering her works to premium subscribers for free without sharing any portion of the subscription fee as a royalty.

January 31, 2023, 5:37 PM