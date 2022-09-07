Litigation Surge - New York | U.S. Department of Agriculture

The U.S. Department of Agriculture was hit with a storm of litigation in New York last month in connection with its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as Food Stamps. Law.com Radar surfaced 13 new cases against the Department in August, more than triple the usual monthly average, all on behalf of New York retailers who were accused of selling non-eligible items in exchange for SNAP benefits. The complaints seek to overturn the Department's six-month disqualification penalty. Who's driving the surge? Most of the complaints were brought by attorney Jess M. Berkowitz, while one of the suits was filed by the Law Office of Victor J. Molina.

Agriculture

September 07, 2022, 4:52 PM