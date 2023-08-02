Litigation Surge - California | Bursor & Fisher | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - California | Bursor & Fisher

Class action law firm Bursor & Fisher launched a cluster of privacy lawsuits on Tuesday. At least four federal class actions were filed alleging violations of the California Invasion of Privacy Act and federal Video Privacy Protection Act. The suits are part of a nationwide wave of cases accusing businesses of using tracking pixels to share consumers' personal information and browsing history with Meta Platforms and other third parties without permission. Companies under fire include Best Western, Herman Miller, Rack Room Shoes and Curiosity Inc.

Internet & Social Media

August 02, 2023, 12:37 PM

nature of claim: /