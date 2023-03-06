New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Steifman LLP filed a consumer class action Monday in New York Eastern District Court against National Grid USA and Brooklyn Union Gas, doing business as National Grid New York. The suit accuses National Grid of charging an improper and higher gas rate to thousands of New York non-residential customers in violation of its gas tariff. According to the complaint, National Grid charges a gas rate for non-heating purposes under the residential rate classification when it should charge under the non-residential classification. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01708, 527 Lincoln Place LLC et al v. National Grid USA et al.

Energy

March 06, 2023, 3:33 PM