Litigation Surge - Illinois | Patent

Patent litigation skyrocketed yesterday in Illinois. At least eight patent cases were filed in Illinois Northern District Court, well above the typical daily average. All eight lawsuits accuse major retailers including Abercrombie & Fitch, IKEA and Kroger of infringing a patented method of targeted advertising. The suits were filed by the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Consolidated Transaction Processing.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 29, 2023, 12:49 PM

nature of claim: /