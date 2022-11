New Suit

Trumbull Insurance, a Hartford Financial Services company, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New York Western District Court. The court action, for claims of property damage due to a sewer backing up, was brought by Duke Holzman Photiadis & Gresens on behalf of 5200 Main Street LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00886, 5200 Main Street, LLC v. Trumbull Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 6:04 PM