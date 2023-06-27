Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | ERISA | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | ERISA

There was a surge of ERISA litigation against major health insurers last week in Massachusetts. At least five federal ERISA cases were filed challenging claim denials by Cigna, Hartford and Unum. Of note, two suits accuse Cigna of wrongfully denying coverage for in-patient mental health and substance abuse treatment, while Unum was sued for allegedly denying long-term disability benefits to a claimant diagnosed with 'Long COVID.' Four of the five lawsuits are backed by Rosenfeld & Rafik.

Insurance

June 27, 2023, 2:47 PM

nature of claim: /