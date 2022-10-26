Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Galloway Johnson Tompkins Burr & Smith on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London, Everest Insurance and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Irpino Avin & Hawkins on behalf of 5116 Magazine Preparatory High School St. Katherine Drexel Preparatory High School. The case is 2:22-cv-04205, 5116 Magazine Preparatory High School St. Katherine Drexel Preparatory High School v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London et al.

Insurance

October 26, 2022, 7:21 PM