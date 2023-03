Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Litchfield Cavo on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Lynton LLC to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Arnall Golden Gregory on behalf of 50Floor LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to deliver a software integration on schedule pursuant to a 2021 contract. The case is 1:23-cv-01026, 50Floor, LLC v. Lynton, LLC.

Georgia

March 13, 2023, 5:22 AM