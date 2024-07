Litigation Surge - Trademark | Phillips 66

Phillips 66 filed a cluster of trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuits on Tuesday. At least three cases were filed in New Jersey and Pennsylvania against gas station operators who allegedly continued to display the plaintiff's 'Conoco' mark and distinctive red and silver design at the defendants' gas stations after the rights to display the marks and designs expired. Phillips 66 is represented by Hodgson Russ.

Fortune 500

July 03, 2024, 1:49 PM