Litigation Surge - ERISA | Lincoln National | Law.com Radar

Lincoln National was hit with a wave of ERISA lawsuits last week over long-term disability benefits. At least 10 federal cases were filed alleging that the insurer wrongfully cancelled benefits after deciding that the applicant no longer qualified as 'disabled.' Last week's volume was more than double the typical weekly average and was the second major surge of ERISA cases against Lincoln National to be detected by Law.com Radar this month. Most of the suits were brought by the Fields Law Firm in Minnesota District Court.

March 28, 2023, 12:36 PM

