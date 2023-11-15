Litigation Surge - New York | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Patent

There was an uptick in patent litigation last month in New York. At least 19 patent cases were filed in October, roughly twice the typical monthly average for the Empire State. What's driving the surge? Many suits were launched on behalf of serial patent plaintiff mCom IP; the suits, brought by the Law Office of David J. Hoffman, allege that multiple companies' online and mobile banking platforms infringe the plaintiff's patents. Businesses under fire include Apple, HSBC and M&T Bank.

November 15, 2023, 1:27 PM

