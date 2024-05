Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Patent

Patent litigation surged in New Jersey on Thursday. At least five patent lawsuits were filed in New Jersey District Court, four of which were brought on behalf of Esperion Therapeutics to enjoin MSN Pharmaceuticals, Hetero USA and other competitors from selling generic versions of the plaintiff's cholesterol medications NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET. Esperion is represented by A&O Shearman and Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 24, 2024, 12:25 PM

