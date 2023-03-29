Litigation Surge - Texas | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Texas | Trademark

Trademark cases skyrocketed last week in Texas. At least 13 federal cases were filed, about four times the typical weekly average. Driving the surge is smoking and vaping company GS Holistic, which has filed hundreds of lawsuits against smoke shops across the country in recent months for allegedly selling counterfeit bongs and other smoking accessories. Law.com Radar has detected identical surges in California, Florida, Illinois and Washington. The Texas suits are backed by the Minocha Law Firm, a criminal defense firm in Dallas.

Cannabis

March 29, 2023, 12:51 PM

