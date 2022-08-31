Litigation Surge - Illinois | Class Actions

Law.com Radar surfaced a flurry of class action litigation Tuesday in Illinois federal courts, including several cases targeting businesses under the Biometric Information Privacy Act. The BIPA suits bring claims against Youtube, Christian Dior, Kohl's and Gunnar Optiks, a seller of eyewear designed to reduce strain associated with extended computer use. The California-based company is accused of surreptitiously collecting face scans through its 'Virtual Try-On' feature. In a separate case backed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, the complaint alleges that YouTube's 'Face Blur' and thumbnail creation tools unlawfully capture and store biometric identifiers without consent.

