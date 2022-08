Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great Lakes Insurance SE to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, which pertains to disputed property damage claims, was filed by Weisser Elazar & Kantor on behalf of 5020 N. Main St. LLC. The case is 3:22-cv-00922, 5020 N. Main St., LLC v. Great Lakes Insurance SE.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 7:15 AM