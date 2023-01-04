5 Ways Californias Data Privacy Landscape Evolved in 2022 | ...

News From Law.com

New year, new data privacy law: the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) went into effect over the weekend, on Jan. 1, 2023, and changed the oldest comprehensive data privacy law in the country, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). California has had quite a ride when it comes to its data privacy legislation, with the statutes evolving to include new enforcement actions and draft regulations. We look at all the ways the CCPA has evolved, and stood out, over the past year.

California

January 04, 2023, 12:25 PM