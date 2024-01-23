5 Universities in Student Aid Antitrust Suit Agree to More T...

News From Law.com

Five elite universities accused of colluding with other top schools to limit the amount of need-based financial aid for undergraduates have agreed to pay more than $100 million dollars in settlements. Yale University and Emory University agreed to pay $18.5 million apiece, Brown University agreed to pay $19.5 million, and Columbia University and Duke University both agreed to pay $24 million to settle claims in the antitrust class action pending in the Northern District of Illinois.

Education

January 23, 2024, 9:01 PM

