News From Law.com

Five trial lawyers in Denver launched Olson Grimsley Kawanabe Hinchcliff & Murray on Tuesday, an impact litigation plaintiffs firm with a mission of "holding the powerful to account."The founders are Eric Olson, Sean Grimsley, Kenzo Kawanabe, Abigail "Abby" Hinchcliff, and Jason Murray. They know each other from practicing together at Bartlit Beck or at the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

Legal Services

September 05, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /