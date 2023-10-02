5 Things We Found Interesting From the 2023 ILTA Tech Survey...

News From Law.com

Sometimes law firms' relationship with legal technology is a little bit of a one step forward two steps back dynamic. And this year's survey from the International Legal Technology Association showed that that dance is still ongoing in 2023. This year's report found that firms are not only using legal technology tools more often and for more use cases, but their governance around such solutions is getting more sophisticated. In the meantime, the survey showed that firms continue to face growing security challenges and rising costs around the procurement and maintenance of legal tech tools.

October 02, 2023, 3:59 PM

