5 Things We Found Interesting From the 2022 ILTA Tech Survey...

A possible sign of attorneys growing interest in technology: this year's International Legal Technology Association's survey had more more attorney respondents than in any year in the past half decade. This year's survey broadly found that with significant changes in workflows spurred on by the pandemic, and new evolving technologies, legal's relationships with collaboration tools, automation of manual processes, and cloud technology, among other things, have continued to shift rapidly.

September 29, 2022, 6:41 PM