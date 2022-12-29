5 South Florida Attorneys Disciplined, 3 Disbarred by State ...

News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court announced Thursday that it disciplined 13 attorneys over their bad behavior. And of those 13 attorneys—whom the Supreme Court disciplined between Nov. 27 to Dec. 27—five reside in South Florida, according to information released by the Florida Bar, which administers the statewide disciplinary system. These South Florida attorneys include three whom the Supreme Court disbarred, one hit with disciplinary revocation, and one facing a 90-day suspension.

