5 Protesters Arrested at Atlanta Police Training Center | La...

Five people were arrested Tuesday on charges including domestic terrorism as authorities tried to remove the protesters from the site of a planned public safety training center, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.The arrests happened as agents from the GBI, Atlanta police officers, and other state and local law enforcement officers removed barricades blocking some entrances to the site, the GBI said in a news release.Opponents of the training center have been protesting for months.

Georgia

December 15, 2022, 4:18 PM