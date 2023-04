News From Law.com

Of Philadelphia's 11 born and based law firms, all made it onto the Am Law 100 list. About half of those firms, including Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, Troutman Pepper Hamilton & Sanders, Fox Rothschild, Duane Morris, Cozen O'Connor, and Blank Rome saw small lifts in their AmLaw 100 positioning.

Pennsylvania

April 19, 2023, 2:17 PM

