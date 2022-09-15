5 Minutes to Leave: Commercial Landlords Removing Tenants fo...

News From Law.com

Tenants in two downtown Miami commercial buildings had five minutes to get their belongings and evacuate due to what the landlords claimed was a structurally unsafe building at risk of collapse, according to Coral Gables attorney David Winker, who represents four tenants. As Winker sees it, the mass emergency evacuation is an example of a larger trend of South Florida landlords taking advantage of tenants after the collapse of Champlain Towers South in June of 2021.

September 15, 2022, 3:48 PM