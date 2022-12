News From Law.com

Insurance defense firm Tyson & Mendes has welcomed another team of lawyers from Northern California midsize firm Ericksen Arbuthnot. Tyson & Mendes announced on Nov. 29 it hired Joseph "JJ" Minioza, the former president and Oakland office managing partner of Ericksen Arbuthnot, as well as two senior counsel, two associates and some staff members.

Legal Services

December 12, 2022, 7:59 AM