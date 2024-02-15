5 Lawsuits and a Class Action: Drugmaker Sued in Delaware, C...

News From Law.com

Five shareholder derivative lawsuits have piled up against biopharmaceutical company BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. over the past seven months after a putative securities class action that alleged a principal investigator failed to follow proper study guidelines and possibly fabricated emails in a Food and Drug Administration inspection. BioXcel markets itself as a biopharmaceutical company that uses artificial intelligence to develop neurological medicines. The most recent case was filed on Wednesday in Connecticut federal court by Tornatore Law and Bragar, Eagel & Squire.

Connecticut

February 15, 2024, 4:01 PM

