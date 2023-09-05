5 Former Employees at Ga. Juvenile Detention Facility Indict...

News From Law.com

Five former employees at a northwest Georgia juvenile detention center have been indicted following the August 2022 death of a 16-year-old who was in custody. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that a Whitfield County grand jury on Monday had indicted the former director and nurse at the Elbert Shaw Regional Youth Detention Center in Dalton, as well as three former guards. All are accused of cruelty to children in the death of Alexis Sluder of Ellijay.

September 05, 2023, 3:11 PM

