Five Connecticut attorneys were disciplined in August, with some required to take continuing legal education courses. The Grievance Panel found attorney Thomas J. Lengyel violated Rules 1.1, 1.3, 1.4(a)(2), 1.4(a)(3), 1.4(a)(4), 1.15(d) and 1.15(e) of the Rules of Professional Conduct. He will be required to take three credit hours of continuing legal education in Interest on Lawyers' Trust Accounts management, according to the grievance complaint.

September 07, 2022, 5:37 PM