4th DCA Reverses Lower Court Summary Judgement on Plot Sitti...

The Fourth District Court of Appeals has reversed a Palm Beach trial court summary judgment in favor of the defendant in lower court proceedings involving a land purchase dispute. The appeal involved Palm Beach Polo Holdings, Inc., the third-party defendant, and counter-plaintiff (Polo Holdings), appealing the lower court final judgment granted by a Palm Beach Circuit Court Judge in favor of the appellee. The attorney for Polo Holdings appealed the ruling as part of a lawsuit alleging a plot of land purchased by plaintiff/counter-defendant Ethrensa was never developed as outlined in the land purchase agreement with the developer, Polo Holdings.

Construction & Engineering

December 05, 2023, 3:07 PM

