4th Circuit Upholds $163M Award to FTC Despite High Court Ru...

A favorable but unrelated U.S. Supreme Court decision has proved to be too little too late for a software scammer of millions who sought to have a long-standing $163 million judgment to the Federal Trade Commission overturned. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled Wednesday that Kristy Ross cannot avail herself of the justices' 2021 decision in "AMG Capital Management v. FTC" that the agency may not be awarded equitable monetary relief under a specific section of the federal FTC Act.

July 19, 2023, 5:41 PM

