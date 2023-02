News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit affirmed the district court's dismissal of a claim brought by Don Blankenship—former CEO of one of the United States' largest coal companies and ex-candidate for U.S. Senate —in which he accused various media outlets of defamation when they mislabeled him a "felon" following his misdemeanor conspiracy conviction.

February 22, 2023, 12:43 PM