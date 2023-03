Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Vedder Price on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against former 4Sight senior associate Richette Gulitus to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on behalf of 4Sight Supply Chain Group, alleges Gulitus violated her non-compete agreement with 4Sight. The case is 2:23-cv-01687, 4Sight Supply Chain Group, LLC v. Gulitus.

Transportation & Logistics

March 24, 2023, 4:21 PM

