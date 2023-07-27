New Suit - Contract

Chinese supply chain company 4PX Express Co. sued carrier Top Air Express LLC on Thursday in New York Southern District Court seeking to recover $1.2 million. According to the complaint, filed by Sidley Austin, accuses the defendant of failing to return the plaintiff’s deposits after failing to provide air charter services per a contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06503, 4Px Express Co., Limited v. Top Air Express, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

July 27, 2023, 3:09 PM

4Px Express Co., Limited

Sidley Austin

Top Air Express, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract