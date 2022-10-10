Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent

There was a swarm of patent litigation in Texas Western District Court last week against some of the country's largest tech companies, including Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, IBM, Microsoft and Uber. Law.com Radar surfaced 11 federal cases in the first week of October, nearly triple the usual weekly average of patent lawsuits against Fortune 500 tech companies in the Lone Star State. The suits, which primarily pertain to cloud security, device-tracking technology and smart home devices, were all filed in the Waco Division, where Judge Alan Albright oversees nearly 25% of the country's patent litigation.

October 10, 2022, 4:36 PM