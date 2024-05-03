Litigation Surge - Gaming & Esports | Product Liability | La...

Litigation Surge - Gaming & Esports | Product Liability

Major video game developers and tech companies were hit with a barrage of product liability lawsuits last month alleging that their games are harmful to minors. At least six federal cases were filed against Fortune 500 gaming companies and tech giants on behalf of minors who allegedly developed video game addiction or 'internet game disorder'; the suits contend that the companies use feedback loops, reward systems and in-game 'microtransactions' to ensure that users keep playing longer and spend more money. Several major companies are under fire including Activision Blizzard, Apple, Epic Games, Microsoft and Nintendo. Who's leading the charge? Half the suits were launched by Bullock Ward Mason and the Meadow Law Firm.

May 03, 2024, 12:55 PM

