Employment cases surged in Oklahoma on Tuesday. At least five employment suits were initiated in federal court, all of which allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability; defendants include Bullnanza Stud Services, Carrier Corp., Okmulgee County, Paycom and TTCU Federal Credit Union. Two of the five suits are backed by Leonard & Associates, an employment firm based in Oklahoma City.

March 27, 2024, 12:27 PM

