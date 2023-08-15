Litigation Surge - Tennessee | Labor & Employment | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Tennessee | Labor & Employment

There was an onslaught of employment litigation last week in Tennessee. Nearly 25 federal cases were filed, three times the typical weekly average. More than half the suits are wage-and-hour class actions asserting a variety of claims including unpaid compensation for pre-shift tasks, improper calculation of overtime rates and misclassification of non-exempt employees as exempt. Companies under fire include Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, truck stop chain Pilot Flying J and IHOP franchisee SunCakes LLC. Who's bringing the heat? Almost every wage-and-hour class action was brought by the Memphis-based employment firm Jackson Shields Yeiser Holt Owen & Bryant.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 15, 2023, 1:47 PM

nature of claim: /