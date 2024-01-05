Litigation Trend - Georgia | Labor & Employment | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Trend - Georgia | Labor & Employment

Employment cases are skyrocketing in Georgia. At least 137 federal employment suits were initiated last month, continuing a rising trend which traces back at least one year. In 2022, roughly 63 employment suits were initiated per month in Georgia federal courts — but in 2023, the monthly average soared to 85 cases. Notably, case counts remained steady throughout the first half of 2023, but then rose sharply in September and have remained high ever since. Most of the cases allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability or challenge denials of FMLA leave. Who's bringing the heat? The most active plaintiffs firms include Barrett & Farahany, the Mixon Law Firm and Buckley Bala Wilson Mew.

