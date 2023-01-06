Litigation Trend - Insurance | Louisiana | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Insurance | Louisiana

It's been a busy year for major property and casualty companies in Louisiana, primarily due to hurricane lawsuits. Nearly 400 federal cases were initiated against Fortune 500 insurance carriers in Louisiana last month, continuing an upward trend dating back roughly one year. The monthly case average during that time has now tripled the previous 12-month average. The most targeted defendants include State Farm, Allstate and USAA. The vast majority of cases were filed by the Houston-based law firm McClenny Moseley & Associates, which was recently accused of misconduct such as filing duplicate cases, alleging losses outside the known paths of hurricanes and forging signatures on settlement checks.

